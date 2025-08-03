Thornton Sets New Franchise Record in Strikeouts, Miners Win with Only One Run

August 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners







Tyler Thornton is now the new Miners' franchise leader in strikeouts, as today he broke the mark with four strikeouts. Thornton has a total of 63 strikeouts on the year. This was certainly his best start of the season as he pitched a total of eight innings and allowed only one hit on the day, which came off a single in the 6th inning from former Miners, Evan Giordano.

On the other side of the ball, the offense as a whole was quiet as the Miners only scored one run off a Sean Roby Jr. leadoff home run in the 2nd inning, which is all they needed, as the final score was 1-0 after Tyler Luneke closed it out in the ninth earning his seventh career save ironically tying the recently purchased Matt Stil's mark at ninth all time.

The Miners took the series against Brockton as they took the final two games of the three-game set. The Miners are set to travel to Kinston, North Carolina, to face the Down East Bird Dawgs in a six-game series. The first game of this six-game set is set to begin on Tuesday, August 5th at 7:00 P.M. at Grainger Stadium.

