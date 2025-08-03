Boulders Rally Late, Finish Sweep of Down East in Sudden Death

August 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY -- The New York Boulders completed their third sweep in the last four series and collected their second "sudden death" win of the year, 7-6 over the Down East Bird Dawgs on Sunday evening at Clover Stadium.

Down East (29-42) grabbed the lead in the first inning on an RBI single by 3B Jaylen Smith off LHP Mitchell Senger (ND / 4 IP, 5 R, 7 H, 3 BB, 1 K), but New York (40-29) answered right back with a two-run bottom half, getting a ribby single from C Jason Agresti and LF Fritz Genther 's sacrifice fly.

The Bird Dawgs took a 3-2 lead in the top of the second on a two-run homer by C Elias Stevens, then stretched their advantage to 5-2 with single tallies in the third and fourth.

The Boulders pulled within 5-4 in the seventh when 2B Kyle Hess smacked a two-out, two-run single, then got a dramatic game-tying home run from RF Enzo Apodaca with one out in the bottom of the ninth.

Down East pushed home their "ghost runner" in the 10th inning and had New York down to its final out, but RHP Garrett Cooper - pinch-running for DH Alfredo Marte - scored on a wild pitch to force "sudden death."

The Boulders opted to play defense in the 11th with LHP Ethan Bradford (W, 4-0) withstanding a leadoff line drive off his left thigh that resulted in a 1-5-4 force, getting the final three outs as the Bird Dawgs stranded the winning run at second base.

Also of note:

* Apodaca's home run extended his hitting streak to nine games, while Agresti made it eight straight games with at least one hit

* Hess extended his on-base streak to 16 consecutive games

* The Boulders are 12-2 since the Frontier League All-Star Break, moving a season-high 11 games over .500

They're 8-1, including six straight wins, at home since the break

They lead the 2nd place Sussex County Miners by ÃÂ½ game

After an off-day Monday, the Boulders open a six-game Midwest road trip against the Evansville Otters, with first pitch Tuesday night at Bosse Stadium set for 7:35 pm EDT.

All New York Boulders games -- home and away -- are streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. For subscription information, visit FrontierLeagueTV.com

-- Written by Ryan Lombardi and Marc Ernay







Frontier League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.