Campbell Hits First Pro Homer as Otters Fall in Extras

August 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, Ky. - The Evansville Otters (24-48) fall to the Florence Y'alls (31-39) 6-5 in 10 innings on Sunday Afternoon.

Evansville got the offense going early. In the first inning, Dennis Pierce led off the game with a walk to set the stage. He was later driven in after LJ Jones tapped one up the third base line and Pierce beat out the throw to home after a rundown. Two batters later, Logan Brown stepped up and lined one over the head of the second basemen to score Jones and make it 2-0.

The Y'alls would score in the first as well, but only got one against Evansville, who kept the lead at 2-1.

Fast forwarding to the third, the Otters scored after Ellis Schwartz reached via the walk and was later driven in by a JT Benson single.

Once again, Florence fought back in the home half of the inning. This time they scored two on a pair of RBI singles to tie it up at three. The next inning, in the fourth, a sacrifice fly would put them up 4-3.

The score held there until the sixth, when Jarred Campbell blasted a home run over the left field wall to tie it up at four. This was Campbell's second hit of his young professional career and his first professional home run.

Two innings later in the eighth, Keenan Taylor lined one to the very top of the wall in the left field corner for a double. JJ Cruz then scored Taylor on an RBI single for the Otters to regain the lead at 5-4.

The Y'alls would tie it up once again in the ninth to send the two teams to extras for the second time this weekend. In the tenth, Florence would score and walk it off to a final score of 6-5.

Pierce extended his on-base streak to 16 games, a season high for him.

The Otters are back in action on Tuesday at home for Latin Heritage Night against the New York Boulders at 6:35 p.m. CT. It is the final inter-conference series of the year for Evansville.

