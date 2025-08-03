Crushers Stifled, Swept at Home

August 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (40-30) were swept on Sunday against the Washington Wild Things (41-31). They fell 11-1 and dropped into a tie with the Wild Things for first place in the Central Division.

Offense was hard to come by for both teams with RHP Ethan Smith and LHP Kobe Foster dueling through five innings, both giving up just two hits and no runs.

The first run came on an error by Smith on a sacrifice bunt attempt in the top of the 6th. RHP Brandyn Sittinger came in to try and stop the bleeding with two in scoring position and nobody out.

Wagner Lagrange added a run on an RBI single and Jeff Liquori lifted a sacrifice fly to put Washington up 3-0 in the 6th. While the Lake Erie offense continued to struggle against Foster, the Wild Things scored eight combined runs in the 8th and 9th innings to crack double digits in the run column.

In the 9th, Burle Dixon lifted his fourth home run of the season to avoid the shutout against Foster, but the Crushers ultimately fell 11-1.

Kobe Foster (4-1) went the distance in the win, and Ethan Smith (5-5) was tagged with the loss.

The Crushers will remain home in Avon to open up a series against the Joliet Slammers on Tuesday, August 5th at 7:05pm ET.

