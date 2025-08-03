Bird Dawgs Fall in Sudden Death as Boulders Complete Sweep

August 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release







POMONA, N.Y. - The Down East Bird Dawgs fell in dramatic fashion Sunday afternoon, losing 6-6 in sudden death to the New York Boulders at Clover Stadium. The extra-inning heartbreaker gave New York a series sweep.

The Bird Dawgs came out swinging as Jaylen Smith ripped an RBI single in the first inning to drive home Trey Law and give Down East a 1-0 lead.

New York responded quickly in the bottom half, with Jason Agresti delivering an RBI single and Fritz Genther adding a sacrifice fly to center to put the Boulders up 2-1.

Down East reclaimed the lead in the second when Elias Stevens launched a two-run homer. The offense kept rolling in the third, as Trotter Harlan grounded out to bring in a run, and Stephen DiTomaso drove in Stevens with a single in the fourth to make it 5-2.

The Boulders were quiet until the seventh, when Kyle Hess knocked a two-run single to pull within one. In the ninth, Enzo Apodaca tied the game with a solo homer, sending it to extra innings.

Each team plated a run in the tenth as Ali LaPread hit a sacrifice fly for the Bird Dawgs and Garrett Cooper scored on a wild pitch for the Boulders to tie it at six and extend the game to sudden death.

Under Frontier League rules, once the game reaches the 11th inning, the sudden-death rule is introduced. The home team determines if it will play offense or defense, and they play a half-inning. If the fielding team gets three outs without allowing any runs, then they take the win. The team that is hitting is given a baserunner at first base with no outs, and if they score a run, then they win the game.

New York elected to play defense as the southpaw Ethan Bradford (5-1) entered the game and earned the win, facing four batters.

Due to Frontier League rules, no losing pitcher is credited in a sudden-death inning. Drew Henderson tossed a quality start for Down East, allowing two runs on three hits over six innings.

The Bird Dawgs drop to 29-42 and return home to host the Sussex County Miners in a six-game series beginning Tuesday, August 5, at 7 p.m. at Historic Grainger Stadium.

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.







Frontier League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.