Sandle Homers Twice in ThunderBolts Win

August 1, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, IL - Michael Sandle hit two home runs and drove in five as the ThunderBolts took the opener of a three-game series from the Gateway Grizzlies 7-3 at Arsenal BG Ballpark Friday night.

Sandle started the scoring in the top of the third inning. After singles from Zach Beadle and Cam Phelts, he belted his first homer of the night to make it 3-0.

Matthew Lee answered with his first career homer for Gateway (42-27), a solo shot in the bottom of the inning.

In the fourth, Zach Beadle added a run to the ThunderBolts' lead, hitting an RBI double. The Bolts (26-44) scored again in the fifth as Phelts singled and Sandle hit his 13th homer of the year.

The lead peaked at six when Sandle singled and Grant Thoroman doubled him home in the seventh inning.

Gateway showed some offensive life in the bottom of the eighth. Dale Thomas hit a solo homer to cut the deficit to 7-2 and Victor Castillo got them a little closer with an RBI single. The Grizzlies proceeded to load the bases with two outs, but Trevin Reynolds got pinch hitter Mark Shallenberger to fly out to end the threat. Reynolds pitched a scoreless ninth inning to wrap up the win.

Isaac Milburn picked up his second win in as many starts, going five innings and allowing one run on six hits with six strikeouts. Bennett Stice (2-3) took the loss. He gave up six runs on ten hits over his five innings.

The ThunderBolts will go for their fifth straight win on Saturday night. Greg Duncan (2-6, 3.95) starts game tow for the Bolts against Gateway's Zac Treece (3-2, 4.55) First pitch from Arsenal BG Ballpark is scheduled for 6:30 CDT and the broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







