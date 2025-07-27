Lake Erie Breaks out the Brooms with 2-1 Sunday Winner

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (36-27) came through with a series sweeping 2-1 win over the Mississippi Mud Monsters (32-33) on Sunday afternoon, staying up a game for first place in the Central Division.

The first run of the game came in the 4th when LF Burle Dixon drew a bases loaded walk against RHP Brian Williams. That's all the Crushers managed in the inning, but they led 1-0 with LHP Darrien Ragins pitching well.

DH Sebastian Alexander added on in the 5th with a two-out RBI single, his third hit of the day in his first start of the series. His poke doubled Lake Erie's lead, 2-0.

Darrien Ragins turned in the best start of his three-year Crushers tenure. He surrendered just two hits in seven innings of shutout baseball. He only punched out one Mud Monster, but all the weak contact he induced early in the count kept him efficient enough to get through seven innings. Ragins' final line: 7 IP (Crushers high), 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K.

RHP Brandyn Sittinger struck out a pair in a perfect 8th inning. Then, 2B Travis Holt finally pushed across a run in the 9th for Mississippi, and the Mud Monsters put the tying run at third against RHP Michael Brewer.

Brewer had the game in his grasp at the end, though. A line drive right back to him glanced off his glove, but the certified athlete pounced off the mound and fired a missile to first base to get the final out and lock down the series sweep with a 2-1 win.

Darrien Ragins (5-3) was exceptional on the mound in a winning effort. Mississippi starter Brian Williams (5-5) pitched well, but was handed the loss. Michael Brewer (13) extended his lead for the most saves in the Midwest Conference.

The Crushers will ship off for a four-game road trip on Tuesday, starting with a series with the Evansville Otters. On Tuesday, July 29th, the continuation of a postponed game will commence at 6:05pm ET. That game will resume in the 10th inning with the originally scheduled game beginning afterwards at 7:35pm ET. The Crushers return home Saturday, August 2. Tickets are online at lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets !

