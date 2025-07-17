All-Star RF Ryan McCoy Signed by Tampa Bay Rays

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders are proud to announce that All-Star RF Ryan McCoy has been signed by the Tampa Bay Rays, becoming the third Boulder to have a Major League Baseball organization purchase his contract in 2025.

Among the highlights of McCoy's sensational "first half" of this season:

* Started 49 of the team's 55 games before the All-Star Break

* Reached base in 42 consecutive games (current)

* Led Frontier League with .472 on-base percentage

* Ranked second in stolen bases (34)

* Third in slugging percentage (.638)

* Sixth in batting average (.346)

* Compiled 24-game hitting streak, 2nd longest in franchise history

* Went 2-for-2 with two runs scored in last night's Frontier League All-Star Game

The 23-year-old Frankford, IL, native signed with the Boulders last season after graduating from the University of Louisville and joins LHPs P.J. Labriola (Boston Red Sox) and Mason Olson (Toronto Blue Jays) on the list of players who've made the jump to affiliated ball in 2025.

The Boulders return from the All-Star Break tomorrow night at Clover Stadium, opening a three-game series against the New Jersey Jackals. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00pm EDT.

