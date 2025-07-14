Boulders Score Early, But Not Often Enough

July 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Kinston, NC - The New York Boulders jumped out to a 3-0 first inning lead Sunday afternoon at historic Grainger Stadium, then rallied from 5-3 down before losing their rubber match with the Down East Bird Dawgs, 6-5.

New York (28-27) benefited from four walks and a hit batter against Down East (25-30) opener Caden O'Brien, who lasted just two-thirds of an inning. But the Boulders didn't score again until the top of the sixth, by which time the Bird Dawgs had nosed their way in front.

LHP Mitchell Senger (ND, 0-0 / 3.2 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 4 BB, 4 K) saw his day end after a two-out, two-run single by C Tyler Blaum in the bottom of the fourth, while RHP Scott Harper gave up the lead in the fifth, getting tagged for a go-ahead two-run single by 3B Jaylen Smith and an RBI knock off the bat of LF Cameron Masterman.

All-Star 1B Jason Agresti delivered an RBI single in the sixth to make it 5-4 Down East, and the Boulders scratched out the tying run in the top of the ninth, thanks to 3B Santino Rosso's one-out sacrifice fly.

But All-Star closer Tyler Vail (L, 3-2) could not preserve the tie in the bottom of the ninth, giving up a leadoff single to DH Yassel Pino, who moved to third base on a throwing error by Rosso and scored the walk-off winner on a one-out wild pitch.

Also of note:

* All-Star RF Ryan McCoy (1-for-3, two walks) extended his Frontier League season-high on-base streak to 42 consecutive games

* Every Boulders batter reached base at least once for the second straight game (and 11th in the last 20)

The Boulders are sending four All-Stars (Vail, McCoy, Agresti, and SS Austin Dennis) to the Frontier League's midsummer showcase, which is scheduled for 7:05pm EDT on Wednesday, July 16th at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium (aka "The Joe") in Troy, NY - home of the Tri-City ValleyCats - then resume their regular season with a six-game homestand that begins Friday night, July 18th, with a 7:00pm EDT first pitch against the New Jersey Jackals.

