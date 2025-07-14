Danny Beal Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week

July 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

KINSTON, N.C. - Right-hander Danny Beal has been named the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week after delivering a pair of strong outings for the Down East Bird Dawgs. It is the first weekly league award of the 2025 season for the Bird Dawgs and the first Pitcher of the Week honor of Beal's professional career.

Beal appeared in two games last week, working behind openers each time and helping lead the Bird Dawgs to two victories.

On Tuesday, July 8, in Sussex County, he earned the win with seven scoreless innings against the Miners. Beal allowed just one hit, walked one, and struck out six in a 5-0 shutout.

He followed up with another solid outing on Sunday, July 13, at Historic Grainger Stadium. Facing the New York Boulders, Beal went six innings and gave up only one run on five hits, with three walks and two strikeouts. The Bird Dawgs walked it off for a 6-5 win to take the series heading into the All-Star break.

Beal appears to be hitting his stride as his first professional season progresses. He has made 13 appearances this year, including 10 starts, and holds a 5.52 ERA with 55 strikeouts and 35 walks over 60.1 innings pitched.

A Winston-Salem native, Beal is a familiar name to eastern North Carolina baseball fans after a standout four-year career at East Carolina University. He appeared in more than 100 collegiate games for the Pirates, finishing with a 20-6 career record. As a senior in 2024, he led ECU in appearances and posted an 8-2 record with a 3.38 ERA and four saves.

After the All-Star break, Beal and the Bird Dawgs embark on their longest road trip of the season, a three-city swing through Canada to face Québec, Ottawa, and Trois-Rivičres. The trip begins Friday, July 18, when they take on the Québec Capitales at 7:05 p.m. at CANAC Stadium.

