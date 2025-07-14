Mud Monsters Win Final Game Before Break

Pearl, MS - The Mud Monsters (30-27) took the last game in the series against the Windy City ThunderBolts (19-38) with a 7-5 win on Sunday night. Mississippi will head into the All-Star Break in third place of the West division. It was their ninth win in eleven games to end the first half of the season.

The ThunderBolts took the lead in all six games in the top of the first. On Sunday, it was Oscar Serratos who brought home a run with a single to right field. Two runs came home to score in the top of the second when Daryl Ruiz reached on an error by first baseman Roberto Gonzalez.

Mississippi would get on the board with a single to left field from Ryan Cash (1-for-2) in the bottom of the second. Windy City responded in the top of the fourth, with once again, Ruiz singling to right field, bringing home Josh Gibson.

The Mud Monsters starter, Brandon Mitchell, settled in after that. Only three ThunderBolts reached base over the next four innings against the left-hander. Mitchell gave up only one earned run, the RBI single by Ruiz, over his six innings of work as he earned his fourth win of the year.

Kyle Booker (1-for-4) singled home Kasten Furr (2-for-3) in the bottom of the fifth to cut the lead in half. Travis Holt followed the single by Booker with his tenth homerun of the season. The homer by Holt, a two-run shot, tied the game at four.

A couple of runs came home in the bottom of the sixth to give the Mud Monsters the lead for good. Roberto Gonzalez (1-for-4) brought home a run with a groundball. Furr drove in the second run of the inning with a single to right field.

Gonzalez added his second RBI on the day when he beat out a groundball for an infield single in the seventh. Chris Barraza came on in the eighth with a run home and the tying run in scoring position.

Barraza proceeded to get a pop out of Josh Gibson and then struck out leadoff hitter Cam Phelts to end the inning. In the ninth, Barraza struck out the side to end the ball game picking up his fourth save in the process.

Mississippi will be in action next on Friday when they travel to Florence to take on a sub .500 team that also is playing good baseball. Having won seven of the last ten, Florence will be a good test for the Mud Monsters right out of the All-Star Break.







