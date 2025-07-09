Offense Powers Mud Monsters To Win

July 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pearl, MS - Mississippi continued their winning ways getting their seventh win in eight games, an 8-1 win over Windy City (18-35). The Mud Monsters (27-26) moved above .500 for the first time since May 18. Once again, the offense was key in pushing the Mud Monsters to another win.

For the second straight day, Mississippi fell behind to the ThunderBolts as Daryl Ruiz singled home Cam Phelts two outs into the ballgame. The Mud Monsters responded with one of their own in the bottom half. Brayland Skinner (2-for-4) led off with a double down the leftfield line. Travis Holt (3-for-4) singled off the glove of Ruiz bringing home Skinner to tie the game at one.

Dylan Kirkeby (3-5) would go on to retire nine straight Mud Monsters between the second and fifth innings. Theophile, didn't give up a run after the one in the first, but scattered ten hits through his six plus innings of work.

Kasten Furr (2-for-3) who found his way back in the hit column, started the fifth with a walk. Skinner singled to right, followed by a Kyle Booker (1-for-4) go-ahead two-run double to the bullpen wall out in right-centerfield. Next batter, Holt crushed a hanging breaking ball into the home bullpen in left, giving Mississippi a 5-1 lead.

Nilo Rijo (0-for-2) scored a run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth. In the top of the seventh, Jackson Smith came on in relief of Theophile. With runners on the corners and one out, Smith induced a fly ball to left, Booker made the catch and threw out Josh Gibson at the plate to end the inning.

The Mud Monsters would get a run in the bottom of the seventh and eighth innings. Victor Diaz (0-for-3) brought home the seventh run of the day on a sacrifice fly. Roberto Gonzalez (1-for-4) singled leading off the eighth and scored on a double play.

Luis Devers (5-3) gets the ball in game three of the series against Buddie Pindel (4-3). Devers has gotten a win in three out of his last four outings including a seven-inning effort his last time out against the Washington Wild Things on July 4. First pitch tomorrow is scheduled at 6:30 CDT.







