Boomers Double up Lake Erie to Win Fifth Straight

July 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







AVON, Ohio - The Schaumburg Boomers did not trail, using a pair of homers to double up the Lake Erie Crushers on Wednesday afternoon, notching a 4-2 victory in Ohio.

Signed before the game following his release in the American Association, Christian Johnson made the most of his debut with the Boomers, working seven solid innings. Bren Spillane, playing for the first time since July 1, staked Johnson a 2-0 lead with a two-run homer in the fourth that also scored Christian Fedko. Newly minted All-Star Andrew Sojka connected on a solo blast in the fifth to push the advantage to 3-0. Lake Erie drew within a run by plating a pair against Johnson in the bottom of the fifth but Anthony Calarco provided breathing room with an RBI single in the seventh to score Michael Gould. Calarco owns 75 RBIs this season.

Johnson allowed just two runs on seven hits in his debut and did not walk a batter while striking out three to earn the win. Nick Paciorek worked the eighth and Aaron Glickstein left the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to earn his first save of the season. Seven different individuals posted hits for the Boomers, who have now won five in a row.

The Boomers (33-20) conclude the quick visit to Ohio on Thursday night at 6:05pm. RHP Quinlan Wiley (2-1, 7.86) is slated to start for the Boomers against All-Star RHP Anthony Escobar (6-1, 1.44). The team will return home this weekend for three games prior to the All-Star break. The fun of the 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







Frontier League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.