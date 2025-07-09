ThunderBolts Outhit Mud Monsters But Lose Game Two

July 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







PEARL, MS - The ThunderBolts outhit the Mississippi Mud Monsters 11-8 but a four-run fifth inning helped Mississippi pull away to an 8-1 win over the Bolts at Trustmark Park Wednesday night.

For the second straight night, the ThunderBolts (18-35) jumped on the board in the first inning. Cam Phelts doubled and scored on a Daryl Ruiz single, the first of three hits in the game for Ruiz.

Despite putting base runners on in seven of the next eight innings, that the was the last time the Bolts would score.

Mississippi (27-26) tied the game in the bottom of the first when Brayland Skinner doubled and Travis Holt singled him home.

It remained tied until the fifth. In the top half, the Bolts put runners at second and third with one out but couldn't come through with a run. In the bottom of the inning, Mississippi found themselves in the same situation, but they broke the stalemate on a two-run double from Kyle Booker. The next batter, Holt, hit a two-run homer to make it 5-1.

The Mud Monsters put the game away with single runs in each of the last three innings, taking advantage of three Windy City errors.

The Bolts' last scoring threat was in the seventh, when they had runners at the corners, but on a flyout to left, Booker threw out the runner trying to score to shut the chance down. In all, they stranded ten men on base.

Rodney Theophile (4-4) allowed ten hits over six innings but only one run as he picked up the win. Dylan Kirkeby (3-5) pitched four strong innings before allowing four runs in the fifth and took the loss.

Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at Trustmark Park. Buddie Pindel (4-3, 4.26) starts for the ThunderBolts against Mississippi's Luis Devers (5-3, 4.59). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 and the broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







