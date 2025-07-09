Boulders Rally, Make It 5-0 this Season vs Jackals as Agresti & McCoy Hit Streaks Continue

Pomona, NY -- The New York Boulders are now a flawless 5-for-5 in 2025 against the New Jersey Jackals, after taking Wednesday's "Camp Day" matinee at Clover Stadium, 5-3.

New Jersey (19-31) started the scoring immediately, with back-to-back home runs - on back-to-back pitches off RHP Emmett Bice (W) that rolled past Parks for a second error on the play.

Following back-to-back two-out singles in the third inning from SS Austin Dennis & McCoy, DH Jason Agresti tied the score with a two-run knock that extended his franchise-record hitting streak to 27 games in a row.

Agresti then broke the deadlock in the bottom of the fifth, singling home McCoy, who'd walked with two outs and stolen second base. And LF Alfredo Marte capped the day with a sixth inning solo homer, his fourth of the season.

The Jackals' final hope of cutting in to the Boulders' 5-3 lead was dashed in the top of the eighth, when 3B Sebastian Mueller lined to left center field, where CF Ryan Vogel made the catch and threw out Cipion at home plate.

- All-Star RHP Tyler Vail (SV # 8) worked a perfect ninth inning in New York's final home game before the All- Star break.

Also of note:

* McCoy reached base for the 38th straight game, tying the Frontier League's season high - he was on in all four trips today with three singles and a walk, while stealing 4 bases

* Dennis is 22-for-35 (batting .629) over an 8-game hitting streak

* The three Boulders All-Star position players (Dennis, McCoy, & Agresti) combined to go 7-for-11 in the game with four runs scored and three driven in

The split, three-game series wraps up tomorrow (Thursday) night at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, NJ, where first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm EDT. The Boulders start a third straight rookie pitcher as Aidan Risse takes the mound against fellow right hander Logan Waltz, who'll make his first career start.

