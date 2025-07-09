Cerny Added to 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game

Ottawa, ON - The Frontier League has announced Ottawa Titans' catcher Victor Cerny as an addition to the Atlantic Conference roster for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game, in Troy, New York, home of the Tri-City ValleyCats, on Wednesday, July 16. Cerny will join right-handed pitcher Billy Duby and pitching coach David Peterson as the Titans' representatives at next week's festivities.

Cerny, 26, is in the midst of his best professional campaign and will make his first all-star appearance next week. He leads all Titans qualified hitters this year with a .355 average - while recording nine doubles, one triple, two home runs, and has driven in 23 over 36 contests this season.

Since becoming the full-time catcher in early June, Cerny has recorded hits in 16 of his last 22 contests - 13 of which have been two-plus hit games. He has recorded 14 multi-hit performances overall, including two games of four hits, and one three-double game.

The Canadian contributed 35 games behind the dish during his first campaign in Ottawa last season. Cerny hit .228 with one extra-base hit - and knocked in 14. The 6-foot catcher posted a 3-for-4 season debut in New England on May 12, contributing the game-winning RBI in the ninth inning to propel the Titans to a rubber-game win to open the season. Cerny began the season with hits in three consecutive games and later posted back-to-back multi-hit performances in mid-July.

During his professional debut with the Trois-Rivičres Aigles in 2023, Cerny saw 53 games of action, hitting .297 with 15 doubles and 18 RBI. Cerny notched 20 multi-hit performances, including a three-hit game against the Titans and then a contest with two doubles.

Hailing from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Cerny spent parts of three seasons at California State University, Northridge (Los Angeles, California) from 2018 to 2022. In 44 career collegiate games for the Matadors, Cerny hit .197 with six doubles, three home runs, and drove in nine.

Before breaking into the professional ranks, Cerny was a member of the Canadian Junior National Team while attending the Vauxhall Baseball Academy (Vauxhall, Alberta). In 2014, he was one of the youngest players selected to the Tournament 12 (now known as the Canadian Futures Showcase), hosted by the Toronto Blue Jays, helping Team Manitoba/Saskatchewan win the tournament title.

Cerny also served as the bullpen catcher for his hometown Winnipeg Goldeyes in 2022.

The Ottawa Titans continue the final homestand of the first half with the second of a three-game series against the Tri-City ValleyCats on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. The team will then battle the Québec Capitales over the weekend in the final series before the All-Star break. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

