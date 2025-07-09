Otters Drop Back-And-Forth Middle Game

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Evansville Otters (21-31) dropped their second straight contest in extra innings to the Washington Wild Things (29-24) on Wednesday night, 8-7.

The Otters got the scoring going early in the first. Dennis Pierce reached via the walk and eventually came around to score after a stolen base and wild pitch.

With a 1-0 lead, the pitching held strong in the first three. In the fourth, Washington struck for the first time. A two-run home run and an RBI double gave them the lead 3-1 heading into the fifth.

The Otters immediately responded with some offense. JT Benson drove in a run on a single, which was his third hit of the night, to make it 3-2. After that, Pavin Parks launched a ball over the video board in right field for a two-run home run and gave Evansville another lead, 4-3.

The game continued to go back and forth. Washington scored three in the bottom half of the sixth to take over, 6-4.

The seesaw nature of this one didn't end there. After loading the bases, Keenan Taylor hit a soft grounder up the middle for an infield single to drive in one. A throwing error then allowed two more runs to score and Evansville took their third lead of the night at 7-6.

Washington was up to keep the battle going, scoring in the eighth to tie it up. Both bullpens held strong in the ninth to send it to extras.

After Evansville didn't score in the top of the tenth, the Wild Things walked it off on an infield single in the bottom half to take the game, 8-7.

JT Benson went 4-for-5 on the night with an RBI and stolen base.

The Otters play in the finale tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. CT before returning home this weekend for their final series before the All-Star break.

