Otters Drop Road Trip Finale in Washington

July 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Evansville Otters (21-32) lost 5-2 to the Washington Wild Things (30-24) on Thursday night in the series finale.

Washington quickly got the scoring going in the first with a three-run home run. Braden Scott, the starter for the night, worked around it and ended the inning strong with a strikeout.

With the score at 3-0 in the top of the second, the Otters responded. Logan Brown put down a perfect bunt up the right side of the infield to score a run and reach for an RBI single.

Scott worked great on the other end of the ball as well. He pitched a scoreless second and third and got up to three strikeouts on the day.

In the home half of the fourth, Washington scored twice thanks to a solo home run and an error to extend their lead 5-1. Scott shook off that inning and worked through the sixth.

In the top of the seventh, Evansville would score for the second time. Again, it was L. Brown with a single, this time up the middle to collect his second RBI of the night, making the score 5-2.

Scott's night on the mound concluded after seven innings, picking up eight strikeouts and four earned runs allowed.

The Wild Things were able to close it out and finish the game by a score of 5-2.

L. Brown finished 2-for-4 with two RBI singles.

The Otters are back home tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m CT against the long-time rival Gateway Grizzlies for Pirate Night, sponsored by Ascension and CAPE.

