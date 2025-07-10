Boomers Sweep Lake Erie

July 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

AVON, Ohio - The Schaumburg Boomers ran their win streak to six games by finishing a road sweep of the Lake Erie Crushers with a 6-2 victory on Thursday night in Ohio.

Lake Erie opened the scoring in the top of the second with a single run, the lone tally that Quinlan Wiley would allow. Anthony Calarco tied the game with a solo homer in the fourth with one away, his 18th of the season. The RBI marked the 76th of the year as Calarco continues to build on his franchise record and league leading total. The next batter, Banks Tolley, singled before Andrew Sojka blasted a two-run shot, his second homer in as many games, to give the Boomers the lead against Lake Erie All-Star hurler Anthony Escobar. Schaumburg received insurance with a run in the eighth and two in the ninth to seal the win.

Wiley allowed just one run in six innings, surrendering just two hits with a walk and a pair of strikeouts to earn the win, moving to 3-1 on the season. Ross Thompson, Dylan Stutsman and Mitch White all threw innings to close out the win. Schaumburg finished with 10 hits. Calarco, Tolley and Michael Gould all finished with a pair.

The Boomers (33-20) return home tomorrow night to welcome the Brockton Rox in the final series before the All-Star break. The contest marks the first time in franchise history that the two teams will meet. RHP Derek Salata (4-4, 6.30) is scheduled to make the start against LHP Pierce Williams (0-0, 4.15). Friday night is Superhero Night featuring a Superman bobblehead for the first 1,500 fans courtesy of Amazon Fresh. The team will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off to support charity. There will also be postgame fireworks. The fun of the 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







