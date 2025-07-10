Bird Dawgs Settle for Series Win After Finale Loss

AUGUSTA, N.J. - The Down East Bird Dawgs wrapped up their road trip with a series win but couldn't complete the sweep Thursday night, falling 7-1 to the Sussex County Miners in the finale.

Sussex County scored their first runs of the series in the first inning when Gabriel Maciel hit a two-run homer to take a 2-0 lead.

Dom Johnson added to the Miners momentum in the third with an RBI single, and Jordan Smith came around to score on a wild pitch. Sussex County tacked on two more runs in the fifth when Keenan O'Brien drew a bases-loaded walk and Will Zimmerman followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 6-0.

The Bird Dawgs got on the board in the sixth, when Emmanuel Tapia laced a double to right-center to drive in a run and cut the deficit to 6-1.

The Miners responded in the bottom of the frame with three straight doubles, including another RBI from Johnson, to stretch the lead to 7-1.

Kellen Brothers (5-2) earned the win for Sussex County, allowing one run on eight hits over eight innings.

Bird Dawgs starter Andrew Baker (2-4) took the loss, giving up two runs on four hits in two innings.

Despite the defeat, the Bird Dawgs claimed the series, two games to one. They return home for a three-game set against the New York Boulders before the All-Star break. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, July 11, at Historic Grainger Stadium.

