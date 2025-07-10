Wild Things Sweep Otters, Foster Ties Career Record

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things completed the sweep of the Evansville Otters Thursday night by a final score of 5-2 thanks to dominant pitching and the bat of Andrew Czech.

It was all Wild Things to begin the game. After a one-two-three top half of the first inning by starter Kobe Foster, Washington's bats came to life in the bottom frame. After singles by Robert Chayka and Tommy Caufield, Czech sent a moonshot to left field to give the Wild Things an early 3-0 lead.

The Otters immediately answered right back in the top of the second. A walk put Graham Brown on board which was followed by a Keenan Taylor single to advance Brown to third. Logan Brown brought home Evansville's first run of the game by laying down a perfect suicide squeeze attempt to bring Graham Brown home.

Both teams went scoreless in the third inning and Foster was able to get through the top of the fourth unscathed. In his second at-bat of the night in the bottom of the fourth, Czech once again went yard, this time to right field to put Washington's lead back to three at 4-1. The Wild Things continued to add with another run in the fourth thanks to Francisco Del Valle's first Wild Thing hit, a triple, followed by a throwing error by Otters third baseman Dennis Pierce trying to throw Jake Houtz out while running to first.

After the fourth, both pitchers took control of the game. After the Brown bunt base hit in the second, Foster retired 15 in a row before giving up a double to Graham Brown in the top of the seventh. The Brown double proved to be a spark for the Otters. Taylor drew a walk the next plate appearance then Logan Brown proceeded to single home Graham Brown to cut Washington's lead to three.

Evansville was able to load the bases but Foster was able to get a fly ball out to Wagner Lagrange to end the frame. Foster was pulled after getting out of the jam. He pitched seven innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits. He allowed three walks and struck out four Otters to win his 27th as a Wild Thing, which pulls him into a tie atop Washington's career wins charts with Frontier League Hall of Famer Aaron Ledbetter.

The Wild Things brought in Hector Garcia in the eighth to face the two, three and four hitters of Evansville in a key spot in the game. He fanned all three hitters he faced and has struck out six straight going back to his previous outing.

Andrew Herbert came on in the top of the ninth to close out the game for Washington. Herbert retired the first batter before walking Graham Brown. He got Taylor to strike out before getting Logan Brown to fly out to end the game and pick up his seventh save.

The Wild Things improve to 30-24 on the season and will ride a three-game win streak into a three-game weekend series with the Lake Erie Crushers. The Otters suffer their ninth loss in a row, falling to 21-32 on the season. Tomorrow is a Fireworks Friday presented by the Pennsylvania Lottery. The Wild Things will sport a Turnpike Rivalry jersey presented by Modern Office Methods. The jersey will be auctioned off in August. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. and tickets are available at washingtonwildthings.com.







