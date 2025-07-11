Wild Things Bats Silenced in Series Opener

WASHINGTON, Pa. (July 11) - The Washington Wild Things fell to the Lake Erie Crushers by a score of 5-0 in Friday's series opener. The Wild Things had strong pitching from Jordan DiValerio, but the Crushers struck early in the third and later in the ninth to help seal the win.

The Washington Wild Things dropped the first game of a three-game series against the Lake Erie Crushers in front of a packed house during Fireworks Friday presented by PA Lottery at EQT Park. The night saw the first sellout crowd of the season at the ballpark, announced at 3,286.

Pitching looked strong early for Wild Things starter Jordan DiValerio, who had four strikeouts through two innings. In the third, Davie Morgan reached first from a hit by pitch to start the inning and was later driven in by Zach Campbell, who doubled. Campbell would score too after a throwing error to first. It made it 2-0 Lake Erie.

The scoring halted until the seventh inning when Burle Dixon singled, stole second, and was driven in by Zach Campbell for the Crushers. This run marked the end of DiValerio's quality start. His line on the night would be 6.2 innings pitched, four hits, three runs (two earned) and eight strikeouts.

The Crushers added insurance runs in the ninth when Derek Vegas doubled and Sam Franco cleared the bases with a two-run home run. The Crushers would lead by a 5-0 score at that point and went on to seal it at that score.

Washington falls to 30-25 on the season, while Lake Erie improves to 27-25.

The Wild Things will remain at home and play game two of their three-game series with the Lake Erie Crushers tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 during Jimmy Buffett Night presented by Berks Foods. Tickets are available at washingtonwildthings.com.







