Grizzlies Score Early, Often to Crush Otters

July 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

EVANSVILLE, IND. - The Gateway Grizzlies began the contest on Friday night against the Evansville Otters by scoring three runs before recording an out, and kept up the offensive onslaught from there, recording 19 total hits as a team in 12-3 blowout win at Bosse Field, the club's third in a row.

Jose Alvarez began the game with a single off Parker Brahms (2-5), and went from first to third base on a single by Abdiel Diaz followed by the first of five Evansville errors they committed on the night. Mark Shallenberger walked to load the bases, and D.J. Stewart got the scoring started with an RBI single, followed quickly by a two-run single from Victor Castillo that made it 3-0 Grizzlies immediately.

Gateway was unable to get any more runs that inning, but pounced again in the second inning with five straight hits to start off the frame. After Alvarez singled to lead off again, Diaz cranked his second home run of the season over the right field wall to make it 5-0 Grizzlies. Shallenberger followed with a single, and Stewart doubled just inside the third base bag to chase Brahms from the game. Castillo then greeted new pitcher Jackson Malouf with his second two-run single in as many innings, increasing the lead to 7-0.

An error on a pickoff to first base by Malouf then sent Castillo to third base, and Edwin Mateo reached base on another Otters error to bring him home and make it 8-0. After a wild pitch, Paxton Wallace singled to left field, with yet another error in the outfield allowing Mateo to score on the play for a 9-0 advantage.

That was all the Grizzlies needed, as Ben Harris (5-0) pitched a gem, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out a career-high nine to keep the Otters down.

Meanwhile, Gateway was able to score two more runs in the top of the fifth inning on back-to-back RBI singles by Dale Thomas and Mateo to take their largest lead at 11-0. Evansville got on the board in the bottom of the frame on a two-out RBI single by Ellis Schwartz, then plated two more runs in the seventh inning on a David Mendham two-out RBI hit to get within 11-3, but would get no closer. The Grizzlies added their final run on a bases-loaded walk by Diaz in the eighth inning against Jon Beymer, as they won their third straight game overall while dealing Evansville their tenth consecutive loss.

The Grizzlies will look to make it four straight wins and a series victory on the road in the middle game at Bosse Field on Saturday, July 12. Lukas Veinbergs will start the contest on the mound for Gateway against Evansville right-hander Joan Gonzalez, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT.







