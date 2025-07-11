Thunderbolts Outpace Mississippi for Win
July 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
PEARL, MS - Daryl Ruiz went 5-for-5 to lead the Thunderbolts' offense in a 13-10 win over the Mississippi Mud Monsters at Trustmark Park Friday night.
For the sixth time in their last seven games, the Thunderbolts (19-36) scored in the first inning. Cam Phelts drew a leadoff walk before Ruiz picked up his first hit, an RBI double to start the scoring. Michael Sandle tripled home Ruiz, then scored on a balk to make it 3-0.
Mississippi (28-27) got one run back in the bottom of the first inning before the Bolts pulled away. Ruiz's second RBI double added a run in the second and in the fourth inning, Dakota Kotowski hit a three-run homer as part of a four-run inning to give the Thunderbolts an 8-1 lead.
It was 9-1 after a Zach Beadle sacrifice fly in the fifth, but in the bottom of that inning, Mississippi fought back. In an inning that featured five walks and an error, the Mud Monsters also collected three hits to plate seven runs and cut the deficit to one run.
The Thunderbolts bounced right back, scoring four in the sixth. Broussard hit a two-run double in the rally and Beadle and Sandle also contributed RBIs to stretch the advantage back to five.
Mississippi chipped away with a run in the seventh and one in the ninth. They brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Caleb Riedel was able to get Brayland Skinner to fly out to end the game.
Riedel went four innings for his third save. Jalen Evans (2-0) allowed three runs and recorded one out and was credited with the win. Tyree Thompson (4-2) gave up eight runs in four innings to take the loss.
Game five of the six-game series is scheduled for Saturday night at Trustmark Park. Greg Duncan (2-5, 3.86) starts for the Thunderbolts against Mississippi's Brian Williams (5-2, 2.22). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 and the broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.
Frontier League Stories from July 11, 2025
- Seven Run Fifth Inning Not Enough - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Grizzlies Score Early, Often to Crush Otters - Gateway Grizzlies
- Early Runs Drown Otters in Series Opener - Evansville Otters
- Thunderbolts Outpace Mississippi for Win - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Jackals Drop Fourth Straight Following Series Opening Loss to Miners - New Jersey Jackals
- ThunderBolts Outpace Mississippi for Win - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Rain Suspends Boomers and Rox - Schaumburg Boomers
- Titans Outlast Capitales to Take Opener - Ottawa Titans
- Bird Dawgs Come out Barking in Win over Boulders - Down East Bird Dawgs
- The Ohio Kids Lead Browns in Shutout Win over Steelers - Lake Erie Crushers
- Wild Things Bats Silenced in Series Opener - Washington Wild Things
- Westcott Twirls a Gem in Y'alls Debut - Florence Y'alls
- Mystery Promo Revealed - Joliet Slammers Partner with Pabst Light to Attempt World Record - Joliet Slammers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windy City ThunderBolts Stories
- Thunderbolts Outpace Mississippi for Win
- ThunderBolts Outpace Mississippi for Win
- Bolts Lose Early Lead and Game to Mississippi
- ThunderBolts Two-Time Champion Slugger Phil Hawke Frontier League Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Ozinga Field Sunday, July 20
- ThunderBolts Outhit Mud Monsters But Lose Game Two