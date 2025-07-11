Thunderbolts Outpace Mississippi for Win

PEARL, MS - Daryl Ruiz went 5-for-5 to lead the Thunderbolts' offense in a 13-10 win over the Mississippi Mud Monsters at Trustmark Park Friday night.

For the sixth time in their last seven games, the Thunderbolts (19-36) scored in the first inning. Cam Phelts drew a leadoff walk before Ruiz picked up his first hit, an RBI double to start the scoring. Michael Sandle tripled home Ruiz, then scored on a balk to make it 3-0.

Mississippi (28-27) got one run back in the bottom of the first inning before the Bolts pulled away. Ruiz's second RBI double added a run in the second and in the fourth inning, Dakota Kotowski hit a three-run homer as part of a four-run inning to give the Thunderbolts an 8-1 lead.

It was 9-1 after a Zach Beadle sacrifice fly in the fifth, but in the bottom of that inning, Mississippi fought back. In an inning that featured five walks and an error, the Mud Monsters also collected three hits to plate seven runs and cut the deficit to one run.

The Thunderbolts bounced right back, scoring four in the sixth. Broussard hit a two-run double in the rally and Beadle and Sandle also contributed RBIs to stretch the advantage back to five.

Mississippi chipped away with a run in the seventh and one in the ninth. They brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Caleb Riedel was able to get Brayland Skinner to fly out to end the game.

Riedel went four innings for his third save. Jalen Evans (2-0) allowed three runs and recorded one out and was credited with the win. Tyree Thompson (4-2) gave up eight runs in four innings to take the loss.

Game five of the six-game series is scheduled for Saturday night at Trustmark Park. Greg Duncan (2-5, 3.86) starts for the Thunderbolts against Mississippi's Brian Williams (5-2, 2.22). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 and the broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







