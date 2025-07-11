Westcott Twirls a Gem in Y'alls Debut

July 11, 2025

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, shut out the Joliet Slammers 5-0 to open the three-game series on Star Wars Night.

In his first start as a member of the Y'alls, RHP Zac Westcott dominated his former club just a week after being released by Joliet. The Frontier League veteran starts his tenure in Florence on a positive note, stealing the show in front of a packed home crowd. Westcott tied a Florence season-high of seven complete frames, allowing just three hits in a lights-out performance to earn the win.

The Y'alls only had four hits in this ballgame, but did everything they needed to when the spotlight shined brightest. Florence first scored in the second inning after a double with an error put Brendan Bobo on third. A few pitches later, Bobo would score on a wild pitch to take a 1-0 lead.

Florence finally gave their starter some support in the sixth inning. With two outs, two walks put runners on for TJ Reeves and chased Joliet's starter from the game. Reeves greeted the new pitcher with a three-run blast off the scoreboard to put Florence in front 4-0. The Y'alls would receive some insurance from Bobo again in the seventh when he launched a solo shot to make it a 5-0 ballgame.

Conner Mackay entered from the bullpen in the top of the eighth and continued his recent string of shutout baseball. Mackay fired two scoreless frames with two strikeouts to seal the fourth consecutive win for the Y'alls.

Florence and Joliet will return to Thomas More Stadium for Y'all Star's Birthday tomorrow night to continue the three-game series. Florence will send LHP Michael Barker to the mound while Joliet's starter is once again TBA. The first pitch is set for 6:36 PM ET on Rockin Saturday.







