Rain Suspends Boomers and Rox
July 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Schaumburg Boomers News Release
Andrew Sojka homered with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, his second of the game, to tie the score as the Schaumburg Boomers and Brockton Rox were suspended following eight innings tied at 6-6 in the first ever meeting between the two teams on Friday night. Sojka now owns 10 homers on the season after also homering in the bottom of the first. The rain had been falling off an on for a couple innings before the skies opened along with a thunderstorm prior to the ninth, forcing the suspension. The teams will resume the game on Sunday afternoon at 12:55pm in advance of a scheduled game that will revert to seven innings in length.
