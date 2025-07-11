Titans Outlast Capitales to Take Opener

July 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans outfielder Jake Sanford

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans outfielder Jake Sanford(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - Opening the final series of the first half, the Ottawa Titans (25-28) got back to their winning ways with a 4-1 victory over the league-leading Québec Capitales (41-14) on Friday.

Scoreless through two and a half, the Titans tallied the opening run of the series on a 6-4-3 double play ball off Takuma Uchima (ND, 0-0) in the third. With the bases loaded and nobody out, AJ Wright rolled into the double play, scoring a leadoff double from Dylan Driver.

In the top of the fourth, the Capitales capitalized on a pair of leadoff walks against Alfredo Villa (win, 5-2) - who allowed a one-out single to right from Marc-Antoine Lebreux to tie the score.

After three innings of one-run ball in his first pro start in North America, Uchima's night was done.

Facing Brodie Cooper-Vassalakis (loss, 7-4), the Titans took the lead for good courtesy of a pair of leadoff hits from the middle of the lineup in the fifth. After moving into scoring position with one out, Nolan McCarthy ripped a chopper deep in the hole at third - in which Christian Inoa had the ball go off his glove and into foul territory, still managing to get the out at first. However, Aaron Casillas plated the go-ahead run to make it 2-1.

Dominant all evening long, Villa saw his night end midway through a plate appearance following five and a third. The righty won his fifth game in his last six outings, allowing just one run on two hits, walking four, and striking out four.

After finishing the sixth, Kaleb Hill allowed a single and a double to put two runners in scoring position with one away in the seventh inning. Electing to walk Ruben Castro to load the bases intentionally, the Titans handed the ball to right-hander Billy Duby. With the dangerous bat of Kyle Crowl in the box, the veteran hitter lined a soft liner towards shallow right, in which Jackie Urbaez dove to take away a hit and keep the Titans in front. It also happened to be the front-end of an inning-ending double play.

With momentum headed to the bottom of the seventh, the Titans put two on against Emile Boies - as right-hander Kevin Rodriguez allowed a pair of RBI singles off the bats of Nolan McCarthy and Jake Sanford. Allowing the two inherited runners to score, the Titans added much-needed insurance to go up 4-1.

In relief, Hill allowed nothing on two hits over an inning, while Duby hurled an inning and two-thirds out of the bullpen. Shane Gray (save, 1) earned his first professional save by working a clean ninth to secure the win.

Aaron Casillas had two hits, pushing his on-base streak to 17 consecutive games. Justin Fogel singled to extend his hitting streak to 11 in a row. AJ Wright went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks. Jake Sanford had a solid night at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.

The club has now won six of their last seven and 11 of 13 with two games left before the all-star break.

The Ottawa Titans continue the final homestand of the first half with the second of a three-game series against the Québec Capitales on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.