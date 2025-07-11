Jackals Drop Fourth Straight Following Series Opening Loss to Miners

July 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







PATERSON NJ - The New Jersey Jackals (19-33) lost to the Sussex County Miners (33-21) 15-1.

The Miners jumped on the board in the first inning when Hunter D'Amato scored on a double from Gabriel Maciel, 1-0. The next batter, Alec Sayre hit a sacrifice fly which scored Maciel to make it 2-0.

The Miners and Maciel added on in the third, he hit a single which drove in D'Amato to make it 3-0. Maciel scored when the next batter, Sayre, hit a single, increasing the lead to 4-0.

The Miners tacked on seven more in the fifth. Sayre hit a sacrifice fly that scored Gionti Turner to make it 5-0. With the bases loaded, Maciel scored on a fielder's choice, growing the advantage to 6-0. The next hitter, Keenan O'Brien, walked with the bases loaded which pushed another run across, 7-0. Later in the frame, Will Zimmerman stepped up to the plate and hit a grand slam, pushing the Miners ahead 11-0.

The Jackals got on the board when Ryan Ford hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to make it 11-1.

The Miners grew their lead with three more runs in the seventh. D'Amato scored on a single from Turner, and Turner scored on a single by Maciel, making it 13-1. Sayre singled to drive in Turner to make it 14-1.

The Miners added on another in the ninth, when Jordan Smith drove in Turner to make it 15-1.

Jackals' starter Francis Ferguson (L, 2-4) went 4.1 innings, surrendering ten runs on five hits and six walks. He struck out five. Dan Kiritsis entered in relief against his former team, throwing 2.1 innings. He gave up four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three. Colt Webb entered next, tossing 1.1 innings, giving up two runs and striking out one. Chris Brady tossed the ninth, giving up one run on three hits.

For the Miners, Jackson Balzan (W, 4-3) tossed six innings, giving up one run on six hits and two walks. He struck out nine. Tyler Thornton threw two innings, giving up one hit and two walks, striking out four. Matt Stil threw the ninth, giving up one hit, hitting one batter, and striking out two.

The Jackals are back in action tomorrow for game two of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM E.T.







