Jackals Blanked by Boulders in Finale

July 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PATERSON N.J. - The New Jersey Jackals (19-32) fell to the New York Boulders (27-25) 2-0.

The game was scoreless until the seventh inning when the Boulders struck first. Austin Dennis scored on a Fritz Genther sacrifice fly making it 1-0. The next hitter, Issac Bellony, hit a single which drove in Jason Agresti to make it 2-0.

The Jackals loaded the bases in the ninth. San Angelo and Miguel Gomez hit back-to-back singles, and Ryan Ford got hit by a pitch, but they could not get a runner across with New York closer Tyler Vail retiring the next three hitters, two on strikeouts.

In the loss, the Jackals had six hits, all of which were singles. Ryan Ford and Miguel Gomez had two, and Luis Acevedo and Sam Angelo each had one.

Jackals' pitcher Logan Waltz (ND, 0-0) made his first professional start. He tossed five shutout innings, giving up six hits, walking four with two strikeouts. Colt Webb (L, 1-1) pitched two innings, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out one. Nick Feretic entered next, throwing one inning, striking out two and walking one while allowing no runs. Anthony Leak came in last. He threw one inning and struck out one, putting up a zero in the ninth.

For the Boulders, Aidan Risse (2-2) threw six innings, giving up no runs and four hits. He walked three and struck out four. Scott Harper pitched one inning and struck out two. Jordy Luciano threw one inning and struck out two. Tyler Vail (S, 9) threw the ninth, giving up two hits and striking out two.

The Jackals are back in action tomorrow night in Paterson to start a four-game series with the Sussex County Miners. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. ET.







