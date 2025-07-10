Bullpen Slams The Door For Fourth Straight Win

Pearl, MS - The Mud Monsters (28-26) won their eighth game out of nine with a 4-2 win over the Windy City ThunderBolts (18-36). The middle of the Mississippi order provided most of the run-scoring in the win. Luis Devers pitched well, with the bullpen outshining the starter to close out the game.

For the third straight game, the ThunderBolts struck first. In the top of the first, Michael Sandle, the lone All-Star for Windy City, homered just past the leaping Nick Hassan over the leftfield wall. The two-run shot for Sandle was his 10th of the season.

Mississippi didn't let the hole get any deeper scoring a run in the bottom of the second. Nick Hassan (2-for-4) singled home Nilo Rijo (2-for-3) to pull the Mud Monsters within one. The Mud Monsters had many soft hits against Windy City starter, Buddie Pindel.

In the bottom of the third, the Mud Monsters collected three runs on five straight hits. Travis Holt (3-for-4) doubled for the second consecutive at bat. Victor Diaz (1-for-4) followed with a bloop single to right field, as the next batter, Rijo dropped an RBI single in front of right fielder Dakota Kotowski. Rijo's single tied the game at two. Roberto Gonzalez (2-for-4) got a single to fall in centerfield for an RBI and came home to score on a triple to right field by Hassan.

That was all the scoring that Mississippi needed. Devers ended his day in the sixth with a strikeout on his 110th pitch of the game. Chris Barraza, relieved Devers who got his sixth win on the year and went two innings striking out five of the six batters he faced. The fifth came on a double play that ended with a caught stealing of James Dunlap at second base.

Sergio Sanchez, like Barraza in the seventh, struck out the side to close out the game in the ninth. Out of the last 10 outs, nine of them were strikeouts with the lone being the caught stealing to end the eighth.

Tyree Thompson (4-1) will look to make in five in a row for Mississippi tomorrow as he is opposed by Dante Maietta (1-1) for Windy City. First pitch is set for 6:30 CDT.







