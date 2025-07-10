Bats Continue Dominance for Series Sweep

July 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, toppled the Rox 12-10 to complete the sweep of Brockton. The sweep marks Florence's third sweep of the season.

Shaun Gamelin toed the rubber for the Y'alls, but it was Joliet who jumped out to an early lead with a first-inning solo shot. "Gamer" settled in after that and limited damage to just three baserunners through five innings of work. Brockton tagged Gamelin for four runs in the sixth and chased him from the game in a 6-6 tie. Anthony Pingeton entered the game for Florence in place of Gamelin and tossed 1.1 innings of shutout baseball to qualify for the win.

Florence received a solo blast in the second inning from Brendan Bobo, his eighth of the season, to tie the game, 1-1. The offense got to Brockton's starter and former Florence pitcher, Joe Kemlage, in the third inning when he walked the bases loaded. Zade Richardson roped a two-run single and was followed by RBI knocks from Mike Ballard and Hector Nieves to the Y'alls and a five-run lead.

Tied 6-6 in the bottom of the sixth, Florence pushed across four runs on just two hits but worked three walks to take a 10-6 lead. Brockton would get one back in the eighth to make it 10-7. With a runner on second, Florence used Anthony Brocato to pinch-hit for Ballard. As if there was any doubt, Brocato launched a two-run missile to centerfield, his ninth blast of the season, giving the Y'alls a comfortable 12-7 lead.

Bradley Wilson made the game a little uncomfortable in the ninth, allowing three runs to score and bringing the tying run to the plate with just one out. Wilson stayed calm and followed with a strikeout and a flyout to seal the 12-10 victory for Florence.

Florence looks to keep it going against Joliet when the Slammers come to town for a three-game series tomorrow on Star Wars Night. The Y'alls will send the former Slammer, Zac Westcott, to the mound with Joliet's starter TBA. First pitch is scheduled for 7:03 PM ET. It will also be Firework Friday at Thomas More Stadium, and Craig Massey will look for his 1,000th professional hit in the must-see game of the season.







Frontier League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.