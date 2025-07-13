Webster and Staff Bounce Back for Series Win

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, put together an all-around 3-1 victory over the Joliet Slammers, taking the three-game series win in the process. Florence finishes the six-game homestand with a 5-1 record and six games below .500.

After falling 18-2 yesterday, Florence jumped out to an early lead after an Anthony Brocato two-run blast in the first inning. The home run marks Brocato's 10th bomb for the Y'alls in just 18 games.

Evan Webster controlled the game on the mound, firing six strong innings, only needing 71 pitches in the outing. The Louisville alum bounced back nicely from his start earlier this week, allowing two hits and one run, a solo shot in the fourth. Webster will head to the break with four wins on the season, just one shy of the team-high.

Florence would strike again in the sixth inning when Michael Ballard roped a two-out double, and was followed by an RBI double from Michael Quinones. The only multi-hit performance came from Tyler Shaneyfelt who went an impressive 4-for-5 with a run scored and two swiped bags.

The bullpen was lock down the rest of the way, seeing shutdown performances from Carter Hines, Conner Mackay, and Jett Lodes. The combined trio allowed just two hits across three innings. After 13 walks last night, the staff battled back today, allowing just one free bag and surrendering five baserunners all day. Lodes earned his team-high sixth save of the season when he closed the door on a 3-1 win.

Florence will head to the All-Star break with some momentum, winning their last two series and closing with a 5-1 week. Hank Zeisler and Jonaiker Villalobos are the two Florence All-Stars heading to Tri-City for the July 16th event. Florence will return to Thomas More Stadium on Friday, July 18th, when they welcome in the Mississippi Mud Monsters for a three-game series. The series will start another six-game homestand for the Y'alls out of the All-Star break.







