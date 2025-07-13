Wild Things Drop Finale to Lake Erie to Close Unofficial First Half

July 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things were swept by the Lake Erie Crushers in the final game of the series by a score of 5-2. The Wild Things were able to get within one run at one point, but the Crushers had timely hitting and pitching that subdued the Washington comeback efforts.

The Washington Wild Things were swept by the Lake Erie Crushers in the final game of the series, falling by a score of 5-2. Despite closing the gap to one run midway through the game, the Wild Things couldn't overcome the Crushers' timely hitting.

Lake Erie opened the scoring in the top of the third inning. Sam Franco led off with a double and advanced to third before Dario Gomez drove him in with a sacrifice fly to right field. Scout Knotts followed with a single to right, plating Alfredo Gonzalez and giving the Crushers a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the fifth, Gonzalez extended the lead with a solo home run on a 3-0 pitch, making it 3-0. Although Wild Things pitcher Zach Kirby walked Jarrod Watkins and Knotts after the homer, he managed to escape the inning without further damage.

Washington's offense finally stirred in the bottom of the fifth. Carlos Amezquita doubled to lead off, followed by an infield hit from Liquori. Although Three Hillier grounded into a double play, it brought in Amezquita to put the Wild Things on the board, trailing 3-1.

In the sixth, Tommy Caufield drew a leadoff walk and quickly stole second. Andrew Czech then delivered an RBI single to cut the Crushers' lead to 3-2.

However, Lake Erie responded in the top of the seventh with a sacrifice fly and an RBI double, restoring their three-run cushion and taking a 5-2 lead, a lead they would hold for the remainder of the game. The Wild Things threatened in the bottom of the ninth, but ultimately couldn't complete the comeback.

Washington heads to the break having lost its first-place status in the division with the Sunday defeat, as it now trails Lake Erie by a half a game in the Central.

The Wild Things return to action Friday against the Sussex County Miners at Skylands Stadium in the first series back after the All-Star break. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m., July 18.







Frontier League Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.