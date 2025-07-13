Bird Dawgs Walk off Boulders to Win Series
July 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
KINSTON, N.C. - The Bird Dawgs capped their final series before the all-star break with a dramatic finish Sunday afternoon, rallying late for a 6-5 walk-off win over the New York Boulders to take the three-game set, two games to one.
New York jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning, scoring three runs on two walks and a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded to take a 3-0 advantage
Tyler Blaum put the Bird Dawgs on the board in the fourth with a two-run single to cut the deficit to 3-2.
In the fifth, Jaylen Smith gave the Bird Dawgs the lead with a two-run single, and Cameron Masterman followed with an RBI single to make it 5-3.
Jason Agresti's RBI single in the sixth brought the Boulders within one, and Santino Rosso tied the game in the ninth with a sacrifice fly to right field.
In the top of the ninth, the Boulders tied the game when Santino Rosso hit a sacrifice fly to right field to make it 5-5.
The Bird Dawgs walked it off in the bottom of the ninth when Yassel Pino scored on a wild pitch, securing a 6-5 win.
David Tiburcio (2-0) earned the victory, allowing two hits and one unearned run over 1 1/3 innings. Danny Beal was effective in long relief, giving up one run on five hits across six innings.
Tyler Vail (3-2) took the loss after recording one out and throwing the wild pitch that scored the winning run.
The Bird Dawgs improve to 25-30 entering the all-star break. They'll open a 10-game Canadian road trip on Friday, July 18, against the Quebec Capitales. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
