Crushers Sweep Washington, Enter All-Star Break Atop Central Division

July 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington, PA - The Lake Erie Crushers (29-25) finished off a series sweep of the Washington Wild Things (30-27) on the road at EQT Park on Sunday night, winning 5-2 over their Central Division foes.

Entering the game the Crushers had tossed 18 scoreless innings against Washington, and RHP Dylan Spain continued the trend with scoreless innings to start the night. Spain got some run support in the 3rd inning when CF Dario Gomez lifted a sacrifice fly. Then, with two outs 1B Scout Knotts lofted a ball that fell into the Bermuda Triangle in right center field to drive in C Alfredo Gonzalez.

Gonzalez himself struck in the 5th on a 3-0 greenlight swing. He homered deep over the left field wall for his third homer of the year to celebrate his 33rd birthday. The stories write themselves with all the threes. His blast made the game 3-0 Lake Erie, once again, very fittingly.

Eerily fittingly was how the Wild Things scored their first run of the series in the home half of the 5th. C Three Hillier (yes, you read that right) put a ball on the ground that turned into a double play, but a run came in for the first time in three games for Washington.

They followed it up with an RBI single by 1B Andrew Czech in the 6th after Dylan Spain's night came to a close after just five innings. Coming off a neck injury, Jared Lemieux's leash was short with his All-Star righty, and he did a solid job going five innings giving up just one run.

With the score 3-2, the tingling feeling started to set in that Washington might be starting to turn a corner offensively. The Crushers deemed that tingling feeling to be shingles and put the thought to bed with more runs in the 7th.

2B Davie Morgan lifted a sacrifice fly ahead of an RBI double by LF Burle Dixon, who was a key offensive catalyst during the series. He had a hit and a stolen base in all three games, two key RBIs, and an XBH. His 7th inning double put the Crushers up 5-2, which carried them to the end.

RHP Dayan Rienoso pitched two innings and was electric, striking out three batters and surrendering just a single. RHP Leonardo Rodriguez came on for the 9th in a save situation and put down the Wild Things with the tying run at the plate to secure the series sweep and sole possession of first place in the Frontier League Central Division.

Dylan Spain (4-2) got the win in his first start after exiting the game earlier last week against the Boomers. Washington starter Zach Kirby (3-3) completed the trifecta of losing starting pitchers in the series for the Wild Things. Leonardo Rodriguez (3) filled in for Michael Brewer in the closing role with Brewer shut down after pitching the last two nights.

Catch the Crushers in the Frontier League All-Star Game this Wednesday, July 16th as Alfredo Gonzalez, Anthony Escobar, Jack Eisenbarger, Dylan Spain, and Michael Brewer represent Lorain County's team at the Midsummer classic at 7:05pm in Troy, New York.

Lake Erie will be back in action at home after the All-Star Break on Friday, July 18th at 7:05pm against the Evansville Otters at Crushers Stadium. Get tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com !

