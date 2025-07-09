Lake Erie's Bats Quieted in Loss to Boomers

July 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (26-24) fell 4-2 to the Schaumburg Boomers (33-20) on Wednesday afternoon despite some solid pitching efforts.

LHP Darrien Ragins did a nice job stranding some runners in scoring position in the first three innings, but in the 4th the Boomers capitalized on a throwing error with a two-run home run by Bren Spillane. Then in the 5th Andrew Sojka powered a solo home run of his own to put Schaumburg up 3-0.

The Crushers responded with three straight hits in the bottom of the inning with DH Vincent Byrd Jr. driving in a run on an RBI infield single. Then C Derek Vegas came in to score on a double play, putting the Crushers within a run after five innings, 3-2.

Darrien Ragins finished off a solid start: 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 4 K. He was relieved by RHP Leonardo Rodriguez, who was shot out of a cannon, punching out two Boomers in his first inning of work.

In the 7th Schaumburg got a one-out double from Michael Gould, then a walk to Andrew Sojka put men on first and second. Then, the dangerous Anthony Calarco spanked a ball to shortstop off of diving reach of SS Jarrod Watkins. As the ball bounced away from him, Gould rounded third and slid into home on a close play and was called safe.

Immediately Rodriguez and skipper Jared Lemieux argued that Gould never touched home, but no change was made, giving Schaumburg a 4-2 lead. Moments later, Lemieux and Brandyn Sittinger were ejected for prolonging the argument, leaving the rest of the game to pitching coach Mark Mason.

RHP Dayan Reinoso pitched the 8th and 9th innings and was lights out. He struck out four of the six batters he faced in a perfect two innings of work. He gave Lake Erie a chance to come back in the late innings.

Still 4-2 going to the bottom of the 9th, the Crushers loaded the bases with two outs. However, RHP Aaron Glickstein punched out LF Burle Dixon to end the game, giving Schaumburg the series win.

Christian Johnson (1-0) went seven strong innings in his Boomers debut to get the win. Darrien Ragins (3-3) didn't get the run support he needed on Wednesday, resulting in his loss. Aaron Glickstein (1) clutched the 9th inning for his first save of the year.

The series between the Crushers and Boomers concludes Thursday, July 10th at 7:05pm. It's another Thirsty Thursday, so come out to the ballpark and enjoy $3 16oz domestic cans! Get tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com !

Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!







Frontier League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.