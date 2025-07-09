ValleyCats Announce Coaching Staff & Additional All-Stars

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats are proud to announce that RHP Arlo Marynczak and RHP Easton Klein have been added to the Atlantic All-Star roster. They will join previously announced All-Stars C Oscar Campos and 3B Ian Walters. Manager Greg Tagert, Pitching Coach Tom Thornton, and Hitting Coach David Robinson will be on the Atlantic All-Star Coaching Staff.

Marynczak is building on what was a successful rookie campaign in 2024. He earned his second Pitcher of the Week for the week ending on June 22nd after striking out 12 in a complete-game shutout against the Bird Dawgs. He also is sporting the lowest ERA of his professional career (2.81).

Klein, a right-hander from Pittsburgh has been a steady hand for the host ValleyCats. He owns the lowest ERA (3.36) among Tri-City starters and is second on the team in wins (four).

Tagert is in his 30th year of professional baseball and his second with the ValleyCats. He managed Tri-City to a Wild Card berth last season and currently has the club in a playoff spot in the North Division. Tagert has won more than 80 games at the helm in Tri-City, 500 as a manager in the Frontier League, and nearly 1,400 in his professional career.

2025 marks Thornton's second season as the Pitching Coach for the 'Cats. He has had three separate stints as a member of Tagert's staff. Under his tutelage, the ValleyCats have issued the second fewest walks in the Frontier League. He was a left-handed starter for Tagert's Gary SouthShore RailCats from 2009-10 back when they were in the Northern League.

Robinson is in his first season with Tri-City. and previously joined the Wiley University Wildcats' coaching staff in January 2023. Under his tutelage, Tri-City has the least amount of strikeouts among all 18 Frontier League teams. He finished his playing career as an outfielder for Tagert's Evansville Otters teams from 1997-99.

The ValleyCats continue their All-Star campaign and 23rd season in the Capital Region. The All-Star Game is presented by Rensselaer County IDA and will take place at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Wednesday, July 16th. Gates open at "The Joe" at 3:30 PM for Fan Fest. Batting Practice will go from 3:30-5:30 PM. The pregame autograph session (limited capacity) presented by Swan Contracting will take place from 4-5 PM. Afterward, the Home Run Derby will start at 5:30 PM, and the first pitch of the All-Star Game will be at 7:05 PM. Postgame fireworks are presented by Upstate Toyota Dealers.

