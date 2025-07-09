Jackals Drop to 0-5 against New York

July 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







POMONA, N.Y. The New Jersey Jackals (19-31) fell to the New York Boulders (26-25) 5-3 on Wednesday.

New Jersey raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning with the help of back-to-back solo home runs to start off the game from Bryson Parks and Arbert Cipion. Later in the frame, Miguel Gomez grounded out, scoring Sebastian Mueller.

New York answered in the home first when Ryan McCoy scored on a pickoff attempt that got away. Trailing 3-1 entering the third, the Boulders tied the game at 3-3 when Jason Agresti lifted a two-RBI single, bringing in Austin Dennis and McCoy.

In the fifth, Agresti drove in his third run of the day on a single, plating McCoy, putting New York ahead 4-3. Alfredo Marte added on insurance in the sixth with a solo home run, growing the lead to 5-3.

Jackals starter Jalon Long (L, 4-4) took the loss after tossing six innings, allowing five runs, three of them earned. Boulders starter Emmett Bice (W, 2-2) earned the win, throwing seven innings, conceding three runs with two strikeouts. Tyler Vail (S, 8) got the save after he retired the Jackals in order in the ninth.

The series flips back to Paterson for the finale tomorrow night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







Frontier League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.