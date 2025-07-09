Wild Things Walk off Again, Secure Series Win at Home

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things won by walk-off single in the 10th inning for the second-straight night. After Cael Chatham walked off the Otters yesterday, infielder Carlos Amezquita lifted the Wild Things to an 8-7 win with an infield hit.

Evansville didn't waste any time scoring the game's first run in the top of the first inning on a Wild Things error. Washington and Evansville traded two blank innings, but had four hits, two for each team and seven total runners left on base in that span.

Jeff Liquori broke the stalemate when he launched a two-run home run ball off the top of the videoboard in right field to give the Wild Things their first lead of the game at 2-1. Washington tacked on another run from Robert Chayka and his RBI double bringing home Young before the inning was over. The Wild Things led 3-1 after four innings.

The Otters tacked on three runs in the top of the fifth. The first run was brought in from a JT Benson RBI single and the other two came off the bat of Pavin Parks when he hit a two-run home run that was sent over the videoboard.

Washington had no response in the bottom of the fifth inning and the Otters led 4-3 through five. The WIld Things bats got hot in the sixth and tallied three runs thanks to Carlos Amezquita, a fielder's choice from the Evansville infield and Tommy Caufield. Amezquita plated two with a fielder's choice and Caufield drove in a run with a double.

Evansville wouldn't go away, when with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh, Keenan Taylor grounded a ball off the glove of reliever Ethan Brown and Young made an error on a wide throw to first. Three runs came home off the infield hit and two-base error. The Otters took a 7-6 lead to the bottom of the seventh, in which Washington threatened. Andrew Czech got called out on a controversial call at third base, Liquori was caught stealing and Kadon Morton grounded out to first to end the inning.

With the help of a one-two-three top of the eighth inning, the Wild Things kept the bats hot in the bottom of the eighth when Caufield had his second RBI double of the evening bringing home Chayka, tying the game at seven.

Washington again held Evansville off the board in the top of the ninth, giving the Wild Things the opportunity to walk off the game in the ninth, but reliever Alex Valdez gave the Otters a popout and two strikeouts to push the game into extra innings.

With Evansville blanked for the third straight inning and the second in a row by Chad Coles. Washington's Three Hillier dropped a sacrifice bunt to push Young to third base to start the 10th inning. With two outs in the inning Amezquita lined a 1-0 pitch off Valdez, which caromed to the third-base line. Valdez's throw to first was late and Young scored to win the game.

Evansville drops to 21-31 on the season, while Washington advances to 29-24 and has a one and a half game lead on Lake Erie in the division. These two teams will meet back up tomorrow at EQT Park to play game three of this three-game set and first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.







