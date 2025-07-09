Scott Added to 2025 Frontier League All-Star Roster

July 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are excited to announce that right-handed pitcher Braden Scott has been named as an addition to the 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game roster.

Scott, a native of Clinton, IN, heads to his first Frontier League All-Star Game after an impressive opening half of the season. In 10 games pitched, Scott has collected 67 strikeouts (2nd most in Frontier League) in 60.2 innings (5th most in Frontier League), with an ERA of 3.85. In four seasons as an Otter, Scott has pitched 315.2 innings across 52 games, collecting 351 strikeouts.

Collegiately, Scott pitched for Olney Central College before transferring to Indiana University in Bloomington. In three seasons with the Hoosiers, Scott pitched in 39 games - picking up 81 strikeouts across 55.1 innings of work, with a 3.25 ERA.

The 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game will be held at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, NY, home of the Tri-City ValleyCats on Wednesday, 16th at 7:05 p.m. ET, with the Home Run Derby taking place beforehand at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.