Crushers' Jack Eisenbarger Added to Frontier League All-Star Roster

July 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - The Frontier League announced on Wednesday that Crushers southpaw Jack Eisenbarger has been added to the Midwest Conference roster for the 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game.

This is the second time in as many seasons that Eisenbarger has been named a Frontier League All-Star, and his announcement fittingly comes just days after he was awarded Frontier League Pitcher of the Week honors.

Eisenbarger has followed up his incredible 2024 campaign with another incredible showing. This season he has a 4-2 record with a 3.21 ERA in 10 starts. He currently ranks 4th in the Frontier League in strikeouts with 57. Scattering four quality starts, the Crushers are 7-3 when Eisenbarger takes the mound this season.

In his 2024 All-Star season, Eisenbarger sported a 2.91 ERA with 111 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings across 19 starts, one of which was the first no-hitter in Crushers history against the Trois-Rivieres Aigles in June.

Jack joins fellow second-year Crushers All-Stars, Anthony Escobar and Alfredo Gonzalez, as well as Dylan Spain and Michael Brewer in heading to Troy, New York for the Frontier League Midsummer Classic. Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, home of the Tri-City ValleyCats, will host the event on Wednesday, July 16th at 7:05pm ET.

