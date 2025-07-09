Back-To-Back Blanks Clinch Series for Bird Dawgs
July 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
AUGUSTA, N.J. - The Down East Bird Dawgs clinched a series win over the Sussex County Miners on Wednesday night with a 4-0 victory, recording their second consecutive shutout while allowing just two hits in another dominant effort from the pitching staff.
Yassel Pino put the Bird Dawgs in front in the fourth as he hit an RBI single to left to take a 1-0 lead.
The Bird Dawgs plated three runs in the eighth when Tyler Blaum scored on an error, and Emmanuel Tapia drove two runs home on a single to extend the lead, securing a 4-0 win.
Spencer Johnston (5-3) pitched a gem to earn the win, allowing two hits while striking out four batters across 7 1/3 scoreless innings.
Sussex County starter Rob Hensey (5-2) was tagged with the loss despite striking out 10 batters and giving up only two runs on five hits in 7 1/3 innings.
With the victory, the Bird Dawgs improve to 23-28 and have won three straight. They'll go for the sweep Thursday, July 10, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. at Skylands Stadium.
For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.
Images from this story
|
Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Spencer Johnston
Frontier League Stories from July 9, 2025
- Offense Powers Mud Monsters To Win - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Grizzlies Blow out Slammers - Gateway Grizzlies
- Back-To-Back Blanks Clinch Series for Bird Dawgs - Down East Bird Dawgs
- ThunderBolts Outhit Mud Monsters But Lose Game Two - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Zeisler's Heroics Lead Florence to Series Win - Florence Y'alls
- Lardner, Wright Power Titans to Series Win - Ottawa Titans
- Wild Things Walk off Again, Secure Series Win at Home - Washington Wild Things
- Otters Drop Back-And-Forth Middle Game - Evansville Otters
- Jackals Drop to 0-5 against New York - New Jersey Jackals
- Lake Erie's Bats Quieted in Loss to Boomers - Lake Erie Crushers
- Sojka and White Added to All-Star Team - Schaumburg Boomers
- ValleyCats Announce Coaching Staff & Additional All-Stars - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Boomers Double up Lake Erie to Win Fifth Straight - Schaumburg Boomers
- Boulders Rally, Make It 5-0 this Season vs Jackals as Agresti & McCoy Hit Streaks Continue - New York Boulders
- Scott Added to 2025 Frontier League All-Star Roster - Evansville Otters
- Alec Whaley Added to Frontier League All-Star Roster - Gateway Grizzlies
- Crushers' Jack Eisenbarger Added to Frontier League All-Star Roster - Lake Erie Crushers
- Cerny Added to 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game - Ottawa Titans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.