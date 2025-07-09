Back-To-Back Blanks Clinch Series for Bird Dawgs

Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Spencer Johnston

AUGUSTA, N.J. - The Down East Bird Dawgs clinched a series win over the Sussex County Miners on Wednesday night with a 4-0 victory, recording their second consecutive shutout while allowing just two hits in another dominant effort from the pitching staff.

Yassel Pino put the Bird Dawgs in front in the fourth as he hit an RBI single to left to take a 1-0 lead.

The Bird Dawgs plated three runs in the eighth when Tyler Blaum scored on an error, and Emmanuel Tapia drove two runs home on a single to extend the lead, securing a 4-0 win.

Spencer Johnston (5-3) pitched a gem to earn the win, allowing two hits while striking out four batters across 7 1/3 scoreless innings.

Sussex County starter Rob Hensey (5-2) was tagged with the loss despite striking out 10 batters and giving up only two runs on five hits in 7 1/3 innings.

With the victory, the Bird Dawgs improve to 23-28 and have won three straight. They'll go for the sweep Thursday, July 10, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. at Skylands Stadium.

