'Cats Blanked by Titans on Wednesday
July 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
OTTAWA, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (28-23) dropped an 8-0 affair to the Ottawa Titans (24-27) on Wednesday at Ottawa Stadium.
Ottawa struck in the first. Wes Albert walked Jackie Urbaez, who moved to second after a single from Aaron Casillas. AJ Wright then doubled in a run. Nolan McCarthy lifted a sac fly to give the Titans a 2-0 advantage.
Casillas singled in the third before Wright launched a two-run blast. Afterward, Justin Fogel walked, and advanced to second after a groundout from McCarthy. Victor Cerny doubled in Fogel to pull the Titans ahead, 5-0.
Bridging the gap between Albert and Dan Brown was Nate Nabholz, who held the Titans scoreless in the fifth and sixth innings. Nabholz sports a miniscule 1.00 ERA across his first nine professional innings.
Brown walked Wright in the eighth. Fogel singled, and Wright went to third. McCarthy and Cerny were issued back-to-back walks, which allowed Wright to score. Three batters later, Dylan Driver picked up an RBI hit by pitch. Urbaez followed suit with an RBI walk to make it an 8-0 contest.
Mac Lardner (3-2) earned the win. He tossed seven shutout frames, giving up four hits and two walks, while striking out four.
Albert (0-1) received the loss. He pitched four innings, yielding five runs on six hits, walking two, and striking out three.
Tri-City continues its six-game road trip in Canada to close out the first half of the season. The ValleyCats look to take the series finale of the three-game set against the Titans tomorrow, Thursday, July 10 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.
FINAL | OTTAWA 8 | TRI-CITY 0
W: Mac Lardner (3-2)
L: Wes Albert (0-1)
Time of Game: 2:21
Attendance: 813
The ValleyCats continue their All-Star campaign and 23 rd season in the Capital Region. The All-Star Game is presented by Rensselaer County IDA and will take place at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Wednesday, July 16 th. Gates open at "The Joe"at 3:30 PM for Fan Fest. Batting Practice will go from 3:30-5:30 PM. The pregame autograph session (limited capacity) presented by Swan Contracting will take place from 4-5 PM. Afterward, the Home Run Derby will start at 5:30 PM, and the first pitch of the All-Star Game will be at 7:05 PM. Postgame fireworks are presented by Upstate Toyota Dealers.
Tickets can be purchased here. Fans can also call us at 518-629-CATS (2287) or visit the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.
Frontier League Stories from July 9, 2025
- 'Cats Blanked by Titans on Wednesday - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Offense Powers Mud Monsters To Win - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Grizzlies Blow out Slammers - Gateway Grizzlies
- Back-To-Back Blanks Clinch Series for Bird Dawgs - Down East Bird Dawgs
- ThunderBolts Outhit Mud Monsters But Lose Game Two - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Zeisler's Heroics Lead Florence to Series Win - Florence Y'alls
- Lardner, Wright Power Titans to Series Win - Ottawa Titans
- Wild Things Walk off Again, Secure Series Win at Home - Washington Wild Things
- Otters Drop Back-And-Forth Middle Game - Evansville Otters
- Jackals Drop to 0-5 against New York - New Jersey Jackals
- Lake Erie's Bats Quieted in Loss to Boomers - Lake Erie Crushers
- Sojka and White Added to All-Star Team - Schaumburg Boomers
- ValleyCats Announce Coaching Staff & Additional All-Stars - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Boomers Double up Lake Erie to Win Fifth Straight - Schaumburg Boomers
- Boulders Rally, Make It 5-0 this Season vs Jackals as Agresti & McCoy Hit Streaks Continue - New York Boulders
- Scott Added to 2025 Frontier League All-Star Roster - Evansville Otters
- Alec Whaley Added to Frontier League All-Star Roster - Gateway Grizzlies
- Crushers' Jack Eisenbarger Added to Frontier League All-Star Roster - Lake Erie Crushers
- Cerny Added to 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game - Ottawa Titans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City ValleyCats Stories
- 'Cats Blanked by Titans on Wednesday
- ValleyCats Announce Coaching Staff & Additional All-Stars
- 'Cats Offense Limited to a Run in Series Opener Defeat
- Campos and Walters to Represent Tri-City at Frontier League All-Star Game
- Tri-City Drops Series Finale to New Jersey