'Cats Blanked by Titans on Wednesday

July 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







OTTAWA, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (28-23) dropped an 8-0 affair to the Ottawa Titans (24-27) on Wednesday at Ottawa Stadium.

Ottawa struck in the first. Wes Albert walked Jackie Urbaez, who moved to second after a single from Aaron Casillas. AJ Wright then doubled in a run. Nolan McCarthy lifted a sac fly to give the Titans a 2-0 advantage.

Casillas singled in the third before Wright launched a two-run blast. Afterward, Justin Fogel walked, and advanced to second after a groundout from McCarthy. Victor Cerny doubled in Fogel to pull the Titans ahead, 5-0.

Bridging the gap between Albert and Dan Brown was Nate Nabholz, who held the Titans scoreless in the fifth and sixth innings. Nabholz sports a miniscule 1.00 ERA across his first nine professional innings.

Brown walked Wright in the eighth. Fogel singled, and Wright went to third. McCarthy and Cerny were issued back-to-back walks, which allowed Wright to score. Three batters later, Dylan Driver picked up an RBI hit by pitch. Urbaez followed suit with an RBI walk to make it an 8-0 contest.

Mac Lardner (3-2) earned the win. He tossed seven shutout frames, giving up four hits and two walks, while striking out four.

Albert (0-1) received the loss. He pitched four innings, yielding five runs on six hits, walking two, and striking out three.

Tri-City continues its six-game road trip in Canada to close out the first half of the season. The ValleyCats look to take the series finale of the three-game set against the Titans tomorrow, Thursday, July 10 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

FINAL | OTTAWA 8 | TRI-CITY 0

W: Mac Lardner (3-2)

L: Wes Albert (0-1)

Time of Game: 2:21

Attendance: 813

The ValleyCats continue their All-Star campaign and 23 rd season in the Capital Region. The All-Star Game is presented by Rensselaer County IDA and will take place at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Wednesday, July 16 th. Gates open at "The Joe"at 3:30 PM for Fan Fest. Batting Practice will go from 3:30-5:30 PM. The pregame autograph session (limited capacity) presented by Swan Contracting will take place from 4-5 PM. Afterward, the Home Run Derby will start at 5:30 PM, and the first pitch of the All-Star Game will be at 7:05 PM. Postgame fireworks are presented by Upstate Toyota Dealers.

Tickets can be purchased here. Fans can also call us at 518-629-CATS (2287) or visit the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







Frontier League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.