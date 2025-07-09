Zeisler's Heroics Lead Florence to Series Win

July 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, defeated the Brockton Rox 9-7, following their Captain Hank Zeisler into the sunset for a series win.

Florence got out in front first after RBI singles from TJ Reeves and Zade Richardson put them up 2-0 in the first inning. Brockton would tie the game in the second inning, 2-2. The Y'alls would battle back right away courtesy of an error and two walks loading the bases for TJ Reeves. The reigning Frontier League Rookie of the Year, who hadn't homered since June 4th, crushed a grand slam off the scoreboard to give Florence a 6-2 lead. The slam marked the Y'all's 10th grand slam of the season and the second in 2025 for Reeves.

Rodney Hutchison to the hill for Florence and was able to go a season-high four complete frames in a no-decision. Hutchison allowed five runs on two hits and four walks while picking up two strikeouts. The big righty gave way to Travis Phelps in the fifth, taking over with a 6-5 lead. Phelps looked phenomenal out of the bullpen, firing two scoreless innings and leaving the game in the eighth with the lead.

With Florence up 7-5, Carter Hines relieved Phelps, looking to extend his seven consecutive scoreless frames. After a clean seventh inning, Hines allowed a game-tying two-run home run in the top of the eighth to make this one interesting.

The story of the game was the Captain, Hank Zeisler, who had a career day at the plate. Zeisler corked his team-high 15th blast of the season in the seventh, which now puts him on pace for 27 home runs this year. In the bottom of the eighth, with the game tied 7-7 and runners in scoring position with two away, Zeisler came through for the Y'alls and roped a two-run single to put Florence on top 9-7. Zeisler finished the day going 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, three runs scored, and a walk.

Jett Lodes entered in the ninth, pitching on back-to-back days and looking for his fourth save of the season. Lodes picked up a strikeout, walked the next batter, then forced a game-ending and series-clinching double play to seal the victory.

Florence returns against Brockton tomorrow night on Thirsty Thursday, looking for the series sweep. The Y'alls send RHP Shaun Gamelin to oppose former Y'all, LHP Joe Kemlage. The first pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.