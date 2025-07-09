Sojka and White Added to All-Star Team

July 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - It is with great pleasure that the Schaumburg Boomers announce that Andrew Sojka and Mitch White have been added to the Midwest Conference All-Star team.

Sojka will make his first all-star appearance in the outfield. The second-year member of the Boomers has also played third base. Sojka entered Wednesday's action hitting .292 with six homers and 44 RBIs, good for second on the team. The left-handed hitter leads the Boomers with 15 steals in 16 attempts. Sojka also owns 14 doubles and four triples. The California native has ranked among the league leaders in triples all season.

Mitch White took over the role of closer early in the season and is five-of-six in save opportunities. White is 2-1 with an ERA of 2.00 over 19 appearances. The Michigan native has thrown 18 innings and owns 22 strikeouts during that span. White is in his second season with the team.

The additions bring the total number of Schaumburg players scheduled to take part in the event to four as Sojka and White join Anthony Calarco and Cole Cook. The Midwest Conference team will be led by Schaumburg manager Jamie Bennett, who is also bringing hitting coach Nick Oddo. Bennett added the two Boomers to the roster along with several others from around the league.

The Boomers are currently 33-20 and sitting atop the West Division.







