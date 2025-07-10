Escobar Shines, But Crushers Swept by Boomers

July 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - For the first time in 2025, the Lake Erie Crushers (26-25) succumbed to a series sweep. It came at the hand of the Schaumburg Boomers (34-20) on Thursday, 6-2.

DH Scout Knotts tripled to lead off the bottom of the 2nd, then LF Burle Dixon drove him in on a sacrifice fly for an early 1-0 Lake Erie lead.

In the 4th, DH Anthony Calarco continued his torrid 2025 with his Frontier League-leading 18th home run and 76th RBI with a solo shot off the batter's eye. 3B Andrew Sojka added a two-run homer of his own, his second of the series, giving Schaumburg a 3-1 lead against RHP Anthony Escobar.

Aside from the two homers, Escobar threw up zeroes like he has all season. He finished off seven strong innings giving up just the three runs on six hits. He added three strikeouts to his season total and didn't surrender a walk. It was Escobar's third straight start going seven innings and his sixth quality start of the season.

CF Banks Tolley singled up the middle in the 8th against RHP Michael Spinozzi to tack on another run for Schaumburg. The Boomers put across two more runs in the 9th, and while Lake Erie scored a run on an RBI single by CF Dario Gomez, they fell 6-2.

Quinlan Wiley (3-1) got the win in a quality effort. Anthony Escobar (6-2), despite the quality start, was marked for just his second loss of the season.

The Crushers will head to Washington tomorrow to take on the Wild Things in the final series before the Frontier League All-Star Break. Lake Erie will be back in action on Friday, July 18th at 7:05pm against the Evansville Otters at Crushers Stadium. Get tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com !

