Jimerson's Homer Provides Insurance in Series Finale Win

July 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







OTTAWA, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (29-23) defeated the Ottawa Titans (24-28) 9-5 on Thursday at Ottawa Stadium.

Tri-City opened the scoring in the first. Amani Larry greeted Evan Grills with a single. Kyle Novak reached on a 4-6 fielder's choice. David Glancy and Jake Reinisch walked, which loaded the bases. Ian Walters picked up an RBI hit by pitch. Ranko Stevanovic singled in two runs and Demias Jimerson singled home Walters to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 4-0.

Stevanovic singled in the fourth and moved to third after a double from Jimerson. Cam Jones knocked in Stevanovic with a single, and Larry followed up with an RBI fielder's choice to provide Tri-City with a 6-0 advantage.

Ottawa responded in the bottom of the fourth. Justin Fogel doubled and advanced to third after a single from Victor Cerny. Jake Sanford delivered an RBI groundout. Kaiden Cardoso walked and Dylan Driver singled to place a runner at every square base. Dylan Morrill entered and uncorked a wild pitch before surrendering a two-run double to Jackie Urbaez, which cut the deficit to 6-4.

Brotherton received a no-decision. He pitched 3.2 innings, allowing four runs on six hits, walking one, and striking out one.

The Titans inched closer in the seventh. AJ Wright was plunked by Austin Dill. Nate McCarthy then walked. Sanford reached on an error from Walters, scoring Wright and making it a 6-5 contest.

Stefanovic reached on an error from Wright in the eighth. Afterward, Jimerson went yard for the third time this year to put Tri-City on top, 8-5.

Luke Powell walked Reinisch in the ninth, and the latter proceeded to steal second. Walters brought in Reinisch with a single to give the ValleyCats a 9-5 lead.

Liu Fuenmayor retired the Titans in order in the home half of the ninth to record his fifth save. He tossed two perfect frames, striking out one.

Morrill (1-0) earned the win in his pro debut. He threw 1.1 shutout innings, allowing three hits, and striking out one.

Grills (1-3) received the loss. He went 7.1 innings, yielding eight runs, seven earned on 10 hits, walking three, and striking out five.

Tri-City begins a three-game weekend series in Canada against the Trois-Rivières Aigles, tomorrow, Friday, July 11 th to close out the first half of the season. First pitch is scheduled for a 7:05 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 9 | OTTAWA 5

W: Dylan Morrill (1-0)

L: Evan Grills (1-3)

S: Liu Fuenmayor (5)

Time of Game: 2:54

Attendance: 908

The ValleyCats continue their All-Star campaign and 23 rd season in the Capital Region. The All-Star Game is presented by Rensselaer County IDA and will take place at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Wednesday, July 16 th. Gates open at "The Joe"at 3:30 PM for Fan Fest. Batting Practice will go from 3:30-5:30 PM. The pregame autograph session (limited capacity) presented by Swan Contracting will take place from 4-5 PM. Afterward, the Home Run Derby will start at 5:30 PM, and the first pitch of the All-Star Game will be at 7:05 PM. Postgame fireworks are presented by Upstate Toyota Dealers.

