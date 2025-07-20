Big Hit Evades Otters in Series Rubber Match

July 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

AVON, Ohio. - The Evansville Otters (22-37) dropped the rubber match of the series against the Lake Erie Crushers (31-26) Sunday afternoon, 3-1.

Parker Brahms took the mound for Evansville and bounced back in a big way. A bad pickoff throw to first allowed an unearned runner to score, but worked a scoreless first otherwise.

Logan Brown struck in the second with a two-out solo shot to right that tied the game at one. He would finish the game with two hits, the fourth multi-hit game for him in his last seven games.

Brahms went back out after the first and shut down the Grapes. He worked around some traffic and got a timely double play in the fourth to keep the game knotted at one. He pitched into the sixth inning and eventually gave way to Jon Beymer. Brahms finished with 5.2 innings pitched, allowing just the one unearned run.

Beymer stranded two to end the sixth, but couldn't find the putaway pitch in the seventh. He worked from in front of batters but left the seventh inning with one run in and the bases loaded with one out.

Jackson Malouf entered the seventh and got two quick outs, allowing one of the inherited runners to score. He also pitched a scoreless eighth inning with a strikeout.

Outside of the home run, Evansville struggled against the Lake Erie starter. They put together some opportunities late, stranding runners in scoring position in three of the last four innings. They loaded the bases in the eighth and put runners on the corners in the ninth, but couldn't push across late runs and fell 3-1.

Evansville has an off day Monday before traveling into Canada to take on Quebec and Ottawa to finish the road trip. The first game against Quebec is scheduled for a 6:05 p.m. CT start time Tuesday night.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the HomeTeam Network.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Frontier League Stories from July 20, 2025

