Bolts Fall in Sunday Pitchers' Duel

July 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - Buddie Pindel didn't allow an earned run over 6.2 innings, but the ThunderBolts dropped a tight contest to the Joliet Slammers 3-1 in the rubber match at Ozinga Field Sunday afternoon.

Pindel and Joliet starter Gunnar Kines traded zeroes early in the game with Pindel striking out five over the first three innings.

The Bolts (20-40) had the best early chance when they loaded the bases on three singles in the fourth inning but they were unable to break the shutout. Josh Gibson singled and stole two bases but was stranded at third base in the fifth.

The Slammers broke the tie in the top of the seventh inning. Pindel had retired eight consecutive batters and was trying to get out of the inning when Bryan Belo reached on an error. The next batter, Chris Davis, doubled him home to make it 1-0 Joliet. Davis scored on an Ian Battipaglia double.

The ThunderBolts cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the eighth. David Maberry singled, Cam Phelts doubled and Michael Sandle hit a sacrifice fly to make it 2-1.

But Joliet put the game away with an insurance run in the ninth. Drew Stengren hit a leadoff single and Battipaglia singled him in.

Kines (4-4) pitched five shutout innings to earn the win and Pindel (4-5) was a tough-luck loser. He struck out seven and walked one over his 6.2 innings. Greyson Linderman earned his ninth save and second in as many days with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The ThunderBolts retake the field on Tuesday to begin a three-game series with the Washington Wild Things. Greg Duncan (2-5, 3.86) starts the opener for the Bolts on Value Tuesday at Ozinga Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 and broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 20, 2025

