Spain's Gem, Gomez' Triple Lead Crushers to Series Win

July 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - July 20, 2025 - The Lake Erie Crushers (31-26) finished off the home series with the Evansville Otters (22-37) with a 3-1 win on Sunday afternoon. The Crushers maintain their half-game lead over Washington for first place in the Central Division.

The Otters gift-wrapped the Crushers a run in the 1st on a throwing error by RHP Parker Brahms. LF Burle Dixon motored all the way around from first on the failed pickoff try to open the scoring.

1B Logan Brown got the run right back in the 2nd with a solo home run way over the right field wall, knotting the game 1-1. RHP Dylan Spain didn't flinch, though. He got through seven innings scattering just three hits, stalling until the offense turned the corner.

And turn the corner they did. CF Dario Gomez poked an RBI triple into the right field corner in the 7th to drive in RF Sam Franco. Gomez came in to score on a sacrifice fly by SS Jarrod Watkins. Both runs came against the Evansville bullpen, and the Crushers led 3-1 after seven.

RHP Brandyn Sittinger entered in the 8th inning behind Spain, who was excellent in his first start post-All-Star Break. Spain's final line: 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K, QS.

For the first time in a month, Sittinger looked human for a brief moment. The Otters loaded the bases with two outs, but the former Otter won the war, striking out Graham Brown on a decisive 3-2 count to maintain the Crushers' 3-1 lead.

In the 9th, RHP Michael Brewer stabbed a 101mph screaming one-hopper behind the back and tossed on to first to get the second out of the inning. He struck out J.J. Cruz to end the ballgame to crack double digits in saves and lock in a Lake Erie win, 3-1.

Dylan Spain (5-2) was well deserving of his win, and reliever Jon Beymer (3-5) was pinned with the loss. Michael Brewer (10) snatched yet another save to put himself alone in third place in the Frontier League in the category.

The Crushers hit the highway to start a road series against the Florence Y'alls Tuesday, July 22nd at 6:42pm ET. The team returns to Avon next weekend, welcoming the Mississippi Mud Monsters for their first trip to Crushers Stadium.

